Woman fights back against attempted purse snatcher in Wallingford Stop and Shop: Police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Wallingford Police are investigating after an attempted robbery took place in a Wallingford Stop and Shop. A woman fought back against a purse snatcher Saturday afternoon leaving her with minor injuries.

At around 1:02 p.m., Wallingford Police responded to the area of Stop and Shop on 930 North Colony Road for an attempted purse snatching.

When police arrived, the woman told police that while she was placing groceries in her car, a silver four-door BMW stopped about a car length past her.

The victim told police the car had two occupants. A male driver and a passenger who she described as a black man in his early 20s about 6 feet tall and skinny with a blue do-rag, grey shorts, and black jacket.

Police said the passenger got out of the car and snatched the victim’s purse from her shopping cart.

The suspect ran back to the car, and the victim caught up, reached into the car, and grabbed her purse. The driver began to drive the car while the victim was grabbing her purse, dragging her, and leaving her with minor injuries in the process, police said.

The driver traveled a short distance and stopped. The passenger pushed the victim away from the car and she managed to get her purse back, according to police.

The victim ran and hid between other cars and she watched the BMW circle the parking lot and eventually leave toward North Main Street.

After further investigation, police found that the suspect car was identified as a silver 2016 BMW X6 bearing Conn. registration, which was stolen from North Haven an hour and a half before the incident.

The suspects remain at large. The Wallingford Police Department urges citizens to use caution when shopping at local stores and getting gas. We ask anyone with further information, please contact Wallingford Police Patrol Division (203)294-2800 or at www.police.wallingfordct.gov.

