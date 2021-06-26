Woman found stabbed by Waterbury PD after weapons complaint

Early Saturday morning police found a woman suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police in Waterbury found a woman suffering from a stab wound early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the area of Willow Street at Hillside Avenue on a weapons complaint just before 5:30 a.m. They found a 34-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to her lower abdominal area. She was taken to the hospital but is suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

The officers on the scene saw evidence of shots fired in the area as they were interview witnesses.

Police are unsure if the stabbing occurred inside a business on Willow Street or outside.

The Waterbury Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

