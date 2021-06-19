Woman injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman was injured in a shooting early Saturday in Hartford.
Police said at 3:30 a.m., they were called to the area of 121 Huntington Street on a shot spotter activation. When they arrived, a woman in her thirties was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.
