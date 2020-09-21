Woman killed, 3 others wounded when gunfire erupts in Stamford parking lot

A woman in her early 30s was rushed to Stamford Hospital but could not be saved. Her name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford police say a woman was killed and several other people were wounded when gunfire erupted in a crowded parking lot.



Police Capt. Richard Conklin says shots were fired around 12:15 a.m. Sunday into a crowd of 30 to 40 people in a parking lot near the intersection of Ursula Place and Dale Street on the city's East Side.

