Woman killed, 3 others wounded when gunfire erupts in Stamford parking lot

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford police say a woman was killed and several other people were wounded when gunfire erupted in a crowded parking lot.
Police Capt. Richard Conklin says shots were fired around 12:15 a.m. Sunday into a crowd of 30 to 40 people in a parking lot near the intersection of Ursula Place and Dale Street on the city's East Side.
Conklin says a woman in her early 30s was rushed to Stamford Hospital but could not be saved. Her name was withheld pending notification of relatives.
Police say three other people showed up at area hospitals with gunshot wounds. Investigators asked witnesses to come forward as they piece together what happened.