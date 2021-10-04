Woman killed in Meriden hit-and-run; police seeking information on suspect truck

The woman was struck late Friday night on North Broad Street.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Police in Meriden are looking for assistance in locating a truck that struck and killed a woman late Friday night.

Police say they were called just after 11 p.m. for a report of a person laying on the ground in the area of 2014 North Broad Street (Route 5, the Berlin Turnpike). They found a woman on the ground in the southbound lane, next to the entrance of the State Fire Academy. This female had a severe head injury. Hunters Ambulance transported this female to Hartford Hospital for treatment where she died late Saturday morning.

The female is identified as Cynthia Daigle, age 53, of 1800 North Broad Street in Meriden.

Police say their investigation indicates that the vehicle that struck Daigle was a large, white box truck with the words “BUDGET” written in blue lettering on the side of the box. The truck will be missing the mirror glass on the lower passenger rearview mirror. It was last seen traveling south on the Berlin Turnpike.

The Meriden Police department is asking the public’s help in locating this truck. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the truck is asked to contact Officer Golden or Sgt. Zajac of the Meriden Police Reconstruction Team at 203-630-6201.

