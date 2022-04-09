Woman shot on Blue Hills Avenue, police say

Police said they don't believe the woman was intended target.

HARTFORD, Conn — A woman has been taken to a hospital after being shot this evening on Holcomb Street in Hartford.

At 8:26 p.m. Hartford police were sent to the area of Blue Hills Avenue at Holcomb Street.

Police said when they arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and was immediately transported to an area hospital.

At the moment, police say they don't believe the woman was the intended target of the shooting.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This story is still developing.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

