Woman shot in New London Saturday morning

Police are also investigating a shots-fired incident.

NEW LONDON, Conn — Police say a woman was shot shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday morning at a New London residence, and are also investigating multiple gunshots fired on Friday night. No one was injured in that incident.

Police say they responded to reports of a person shot in the area of Mitchell Court and Montauk Avenue at 8:12 a.m. They found a female gunshot victim who was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. She was transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for further treatment; police have not provided details on her condition.

At 11:40 p.m. on Friday night, police received 911 calls reporting multiple gun shots fired in the area of Colman Street and Cedar Grove Avenue.

Police say they found "evidence supporting the initial report. Additionally, multiple shell casings were located in the area." Police canvassed the area and say no one was injured.

For both incidents, police say their investigations are active and ongoing, and that neither incident appears to be a random act. They do not believe the shootings are related.