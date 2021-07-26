Woman injured in shooting near Xfinity Theater in Hartford

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A woman was shot near the Xfinity Center in Hartford Monday afternoon.

Police say they responded to the area of 1 New Road on a report of a shooting. Officers found the woman in the passenger seat of a car, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was taken to the hospital and police say she is listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting. No one else was reported injured. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Hartford PD investigating shooting on Reverend Moody Overpass across from Xfinity Theater @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/HYUiMCMMM5 — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) July 26, 2021

