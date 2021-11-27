Troopers search for suspect who allegedly smashed car windows, stole purses parked at soccer field

On Oct. 31, troopers were told there were multiple car break-ins during a soccer game in Lisbon.

LISBON, Conn. — Connecticut State Police are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly smashed windows of cars parked at a soccer field and took purses from those cars.

Troopers were told there were multiple car break-ins during a soccer game in Lisbon on Oct. 31.

State Police determined that four vehicles had their windows smashed and purses and wallets inside were stolen from them while families were at a kid's soccer game at Lisbon Meadows Park.

Victims later reported to troopers that an unidentified woman tried to cash forged checks at their banks using their stolen IDs.

Troopers obtained video and photo surveillance from one of the banks of a woman operating a white Subaru Crosstrek with stolen CT license plates.

Anyone with information pertaining to these incidents, or the identity of the woman in the photos is asked to contact Troop E, Trooper Sulich #1001 at (860) 848-6500 ext. 5021. Calls can be made anonymously.

