Woman tried to bring more than 5 kilos of cocaine on flight from Puerto Rico to CT: DOJ

The 22-year-old woman from Puerto Rico is facing federal charges and could face a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prision.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Hecmarieliz Cruz-Acevedo,22, of Puerto Rico, was charged on Thursday for being in possession of more than five kilograms or more of cocaine.

On May 9, Homeland Security learned from the Department of Agriculture inspectors at San Juan Internation Airport that Cruz-Acevedo had checked a piece of luggage with "five rectangular-shaped objects consistent with narcotics packages" according to court documents.

Cruz-Acevedo was traveling from Puerto Rico to Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks.

Federal officials say a Connecticut State Police canine detected the drugs in Cruz-Acevedo's bag and a search found five packages, each containing a little more than one kilo of cocaine.

Cruz-Acevedo was arrested and was released on a $100,000 bond. If she is found guilty, she could be facing a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and at the maximum, life in prison.

