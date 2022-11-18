Suspects threaten woman's life during catalytic converter theft in Orange

The woman's mother was also threatened after the suspect took the victims cell phone.

ORANGE, Connecticut — A woman was threatened by multiple suspects during a catalytic converter robbery in Orange on Thursday.

Orange Police said at 5:50 p.m., they received a report of a robbery in the parking lot of 570 Boston Post Road. The plaza includes Trader Joe's, TJ Maxx, and Mission BBQ.

A 22-year-old female was shopping at the plaza and was returning to her car, while on the phone with her mom. As she got into the car, the woman saw a red sedan with multiple masked male occupants pull up next to an adjacent car. One of the suspects got under the car and began cutting the catalytic converter off.

The suspect stayed on the phone with her mother until one of the suspects grabbed her phone and accused her of trying to take a picture of them. Both he and another man from the vehicle threatened to shoot the woman before the suspects drove away toward West Haven on Post Road.

Later, the victim's mother received a threatening call from the suspects, using her daughter's cell phone. The phone was later recovered near the crime scene. The victim was not injured.

This incident happened during a busy period in the shopping plaza, and any witnesses are asked to call Det. Menga at 203-891-2138.

Police are actively investigating this crime in conjunction with other area agencies who have experienced similar incidents. Police ask the public not to engage with suspects that are stealing catalytic converters. These suspects may be armed and there have been multiple reports of them being violent.

Police remind the public to call 911 from a safe distance and be aware of their surroundings.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.