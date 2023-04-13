Woodbridge police investigate armed catalytic converter theft caught on camera

A video posted to the police department's Facebook page shows one of the suspects pulling out what appears to be a gun before fleeing in a car.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — An armed catalytic converter theft was caught on camera outside of a Woodbridge home and police are now investigating.

Police said on Tuesday, at 3:00 p.m., after hearing suspicious noises outside of his home, a resident saw an unfamiliar car along with two individuals, one of whom was using a power tool to cut the catalytic converter off his vehicle that was parked in the driveway.

The homeowner confronted the individuals, who were in all-black clothes with hoods and facemasks, at which point one of them showed what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at him, prior to fleeing in a vehicle that was occupied by a third suspect.

Police have cautioned residents about approaching suspects involved in potential criminal activity and reminded them to call “911” and report any suspicious activity without delay.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

