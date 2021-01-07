Woodbridge police charge 2nd suspect in July homicide

Rickey Traynham was arrested for the shooting death of 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson.

A second person has been arrested in connection with the death of a West Haven man who was killed in Woodbridge, police announced Wednesday.

Rickey Traynham, a 26-year-old from New Haven, was arrested and is facing several charges including felony murder for the shooting death of 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson back on June 7.

Atikinson’s body was found near the Pease Road Playground/Alegi Athletic Fields located in Woodbridge with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, Atkinson traveled to the park with Traynham and Jorden Rudel, age 24, of Derby, who allegedly robbed him of his possessions before shooting him and fleeing in his vehicle. A jogger found Atkinson’s body the next day.

Rudel was arrested on July 1 and charged with felony murder, murder robbery in the 1st degree, conspiracy to commit murder and larceny in the 2nd degree. He remains in custody on a $2,000,000 bond.

Traynham was initially arrested on July 11 for being in possession of Atkinson’s vehicle after the incident. He remained in police custody when the new charges were filed.

In addition to the larceny in the 2nd-degree charge from July, Traynham was charged with felony murder, murder robbery in the 1st degree, conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal procession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a large-capacity magazine. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

