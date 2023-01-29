14-year-old Woodbridge resident arrested in social media threat

They were charged with two counts of threatening in the second degree, and breach of peace in the second degree.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a social media threat that occurred on Instagram on Saturday.



They were charged with two counts of threatening in the second degree, and breach of peace in the second degree.

The child is scheduled to be arraigned in New Haven Juvenile Court on Jan. 30.



The investigation was conducted by the Woodbridge Police Department, Orange Police Department, and the New Haven Office of the Federal Bureau investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.