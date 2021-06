State Police confirmed the investigation

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — Connecticut State Police confirmed they are assisting Woodbridge police in a homicide investigation.

Woodbridge police are in charge of the investigation.

Details are few Tuesday afternoon.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.