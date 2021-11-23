Worcester man found guilty of stabbing Connecticut man to death

Prosecutors say 25-year-old Jose Morales Jr., of Worcester, was found guilty on Monday.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2016 death of a Connecticut man who was found in his car in the parking lot of a YMCA with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim, 37-year-old Lee Daniels, of Thompson, Connecticut, was found unresponsive in his car in the YMCA parking lot in Worcester. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the men had been in a confrontation before the stabbing after Daniels said something about Morales’ girlfriend.

