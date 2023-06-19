Wrong-way driver arrested on Interstate 95 in Madison: State police

Paul Usenia, 83, of Exeter Rhode Island was arrested and charged.

MADISON, Conn. — A Rhode Island man was arrested and charged after striking a police cruiser while driving the wrong way on the highway, police said.

On Sunday at around 3:42 a.m., Troop F in Westbrook received multiple calls about a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 60 in Madison.

Police said a responding trooper located a car matching the description provided traveling the wrong way and attempted to stop the accused car. The accused car struck the state police cruiser, causing damage to the cruiser, prior to coming to a stop.

Paul Usenia, 83, of Exeter Rhode Island was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

At the scene, Usenia was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and he declined to participate. Usenia was taken into custody and transported to Troop F in Westbrook, where he was processed and charged.

Usenia was released on a $500.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Haven Superior Court, on July 7, 2023.

