x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Wrong-way driver arrested on Interstate 95 in Madison: State police

Paul Usenia, 83, of Exeter Rhode Island was arrested and charged.
Credit: astrosystem - stock.adobe.com

MADISON, Conn. — A Rhode Island man was arrested and charged after striking a police cruiser while driving the wrong way on the highway, police said.

On Sunday at around 3:42 a.m., Troop F in Westbrook received multiple calls about a car traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 95 in the area of Exit 60 in Madison

Police said a responding trooper located a car matching the description provided traveling the wrong way and attempted to stop the accused car. The accused car struck the state police cruiser, causing damage to the cruiser, prior to coming to a stop.

Paul Usenia, 83, of Exeter Rhode Island was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.  

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

At the scene, Usenia was asked to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and he declined to participate. Usenia was taken into custody and transported to Troop F in Westbrook, where he was processed and charged.

Usenia was released on a $500.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled for arraignment at New Haven Superior Court, on July 7, 2023.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com


----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Man dead after shooting in Waterbury

Before You Leave, Check This Out