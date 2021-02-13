Yale Murder: U.S. Marshals interviewed fugitive's family in Georgia

The US Marshal's Service says Pan was last seen driving with family during the early morning hours Thursday in one of two Atlanta suburbs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The search for a person of interest in the murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang has focused on the Atlanta area for a couple of days, but Qinxuan Pan's family is not talking, according to authorities.

The US Marshal's Service says Pan was last seen driving with family during the early morning hours Thursday in one of two Atlanta suburbs. Then, later Thursday morning, law enforcement encountered the dark-colored Lexus sedan with Massachusetts plates that authorities were looking for.

"Family members were encountered on northbound through Georgia just short of South Carolina," said Matthew Duffy, Supervisory Deputy with the U.S. Marshals Service. "The Georgia state police and the U.S. Marshals stopped to interview family members that were traveling north back to Massachusetts."

One family member was cooperative, Duffy said, but one wasn't. Neither would say where Pan was.

"We have numerous boots on the ground, and we’re looking forward to apprehending Mr. Pan," said Duffy, who heads of the Violent Fugitive Task Force in Connecticut.

Duffy wouldn't say which family members authorities spoke with, but sources tell FOX61 Pan returned to his Malden, MA after leaving Connecticut and picked up his mother and father, with all three high tailing it.

Sources have told FOX61 that North Haven Police encountered Pan shortly after Saturday's murder when the vehicle he was driving got stuck on the railroad tracks on the Sims Metals property, on Universal Drive. North Haven Police Chief Kevin Glenn confirmed to FOX61 an employee of Sims called the police.

Those same sources say Pan smelled of alcohol, but no field sobriety test was conducted. Glenn says no test was necessary.

As to the sources claim that the North Haven cops did not run the plates on the vehicle until later? Chief Glenn says that is not true. He said the vehicle was registered, Pan had a valid license, and the vehicle was not reported to have been stolen at the time of their encounter with Pan.

According to Glenn, it wasn't until hours later that a Massachusetts agency called North Haven and said that they were entering the vehicle as stolen and noticed North Haven had run the vehicle hours earlier.