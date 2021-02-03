Former Yale-New Haven nurse pleads guilty to tampering with fentanyl vials

According to the US Attorney's office, about 75% of the fentanyl given by the nurse to patients from June to October 2020 was adultered with saline.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A 49-year-old Oxford nurse pleaded guilty to tampering with fentanyl vials intended for patients at the Yale-New Haven Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility clinic (Yale REI clinic).

According to court documents and statements made in court, Donna Monticone worked at the Yale REI clinic and was responsible for ordering and inventorying narcotics used at the clinic like fentanyl.

The drug fentanyl is used by physicians during outpatient surgical procedures to anesthetize and protect patients from feeling pain.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Monticone began stealing the drug for her own use in June of 2020. She took fentanyl from the vials and then refilled the vial with saline.

The investigation showed about 75% of the fentanyl given to patients at the clinic had been altered with saline from June to October 2020. Some of the vials continued diluted fentanyl and others just contained saline.

Montincone admitted to the court she injected herself with the drug and then starting taking the vials home, where she would refill the vial with saline. She would then return them to the stock.

The US Attorney's Office said on November 1, 2020, Montincone brought back about 175 vials of fentanyl and threw them away in waste containers at the clinic.

Montincone could face up to a maximum of 10 years and prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25. She has surrendered her nursing license.

