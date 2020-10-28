Yale students among those targeted in paintball shootings

New Haven Police Lieutenant Elliot Rosa says the department has confiscated nine paintball guns and made arrests in several shootings.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven and Yale police are investigating after a number of city residents, including at least seven Yale students, reported being hit this month by assailants firing paintball guns.

Rosa said some of the incidents are related, but not all of them. She said the attacks have become a popular form of mischief among city teens.

Earlier in October, Police announced they arrested two men in connection to unrelated paintball shootings. On October 4, officers in plainclothes were driving in an unmarked car when they saw two suspects carrying paintball guns. When the car slowed, the suspects began firing at the car and hit it several times.

The officers ran after the suspects who fired at them, hitting one officer three times. The men were caught by the officers and their paintball guns were seized.

Police arrested 20-year-old Christian Calcano and 23-year-old Jean Calcano-Quinones. Each man is facing multiple charges including assault of a police officer and two counts of reckless endangerment. They were released on bond and are scheduled to appear in court on November 24.