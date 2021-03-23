You can take me away because my son is already dead in the house' | Court docs reveal new details in New London child murder case

Court documents revealed Farrauto told police she strangled her son and was quote "excited" to do it.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — New disturbing details in the case of Tiffany Farrauto, the New London mother accused of strangling her four-year-old son, have been released through the courts.

Court documents revealed Farrauto told police she strangled her son and was quote "excited" to do it.

According to those documents which became unsealed Tuesday, police arrived at Nautilus Drive on March 7 to find Farrauto in the parking lot.

Officers were called to the complex for reports that Farrauot was hitting an SUV with a bat, but when they approached her she told police quote "you can take me away... Because my son is already dead in the house."

That's when police say she told them she had strangled her son.

Court documents reveal the four-year-old boy was found unresponsive on a mattress with gummy bears scattered across his chest.

Once in police custody, Farrauto also made statements that she killed her son to quote "Get back at her mother" because she believes her mother is responsible for her failures.

The court documents also reveal a witness who lives below Farrauto, reported hearing a child crying and screaming around 4:45 that morning.

Farrauto was back in court today after a judge ordered an evaluation to determine her competency to stand trial. She's being held on two million dollars bond.

