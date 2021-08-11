OH DEER: First responders track down, remove deer with pumpkin stuck on head

Fire crews are asking folks to not approach the animal and call their department if you see her.

CASCADE, Mich. — Friday, Nov. 12 Update:

The Cascade Township Fire Department was able to track down, find the deer, and remove the pumpkin stuck on its head.

See the original story below:

It appears curiosity got the better of a deer in Cascade Township, and now she's in need of your help.

Some people have spotted the poor animal, like Jeff Ott who captured a video of the plastic pumpkin stuck on her head.

For the past two days, the Cascade Township Fire Department has been chasing her around, and at one point even captured her briefly before she kicked loose of the restraints.

The fire department is asking residents in the area who spot her to not approach, and instead, call the fire department at 616-949-1320.

Authorities want to warn people that despite how cute she is, she's still a wild deer, and has sharp hooves.

The DNR says deer and other wildlife do occasionally get their heads or other body parts stuck in pumpkins, bottles, or containers, especially if the container once held food or has food odors. It’s likely the pumpkin had a food or candy residue inside it that intrigued the deer.

Animals are usually able to free themselves from the containers eventually.

The DNR says because the deer is still able to stand and move around, it's likely still in fine health.

