Doorbell camera catches parking lot birth in Florida

Shared with permission! This momma had a super fast labor. In Midwife terms, it was precipitous. When dad called a few minutes before arrival and said she feels like pushing gloves were on and ready. Although I thought we'd have time to get inside, this little one had other plans. The Police just so happened to be across the street & heard the commotion and walked over to see if help was needed.. Multitasking by catching a baby and letting them know we were all good was quite the experience! One of the most exciting births of 2020 😂 One we won't forget! Mom & baby are doing amazing and we can all laugh at how awesome this birth was. Especially because the cops looked pretty shell shocked! 🤭😆✨