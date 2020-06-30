Doorbell camera catches parking lot birth in Florida

Video shows the mother standing with her husband supporting her and a midwife crouching behind
MARGATE, Fla. — This was not one of those delivery videos that some pregnant moms plan for.
A Florida birthing center says an expectant mother was a few steps from entering the building but her baby couldn't wait.
She gave birth while standing up outside, with a midwife catching the baby and a doorbell camera catching all the action.
RING video shows the mother standing with her husband supporting her and a midwife crouching behind.
Police arrive but the midwife tells them she's OK. Moments later, the slippery newborn pops out and the midwife catches her. Susan Anderson has named her baby girl Julia.
Shared with permission! This momma had a super fast labor. In Midwife terms, it was precipitous. When dad called a few minutes before arrival and said she feels like pushing gloves were on and ready. Although I thought we'd have time to get inside, this little one had other plans. The Police just so happened to be across the street & heard the commotion and walked over to see if help was needed.. Multitasking by catching a baby and letting them know we were all good was quite the experience! One of the most exciting births of 2020 😂 One we won't forget! Mom & baby are doing amazing and we can all laugh at how awesome this birth was. Especially because the cops looked pretty shell shocked! 🤭😆✨ #birthhappens #babieswaitfornoone #birthwithoutfear #midwifelife #joysofbirth #loveourjob #alwaysexciting #midwives #birthisbeautiful #birthworker #birthchoices #naturalbirth #birthcenterbabies #midwifery #birthoptions #trustingthebody #mothertomothersupport #supportmoms #supportingfamilies #supportmidwivesPosted by Natural Birthworks on Tuesday, June 23, 2020