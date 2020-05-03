DOT works to clean trains and buses

DOT says it playing its part to prevent it by sanitizing their buses and trains.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state’s Department of Transportation says it is doing what it can to prevent the coronavirus from spreading into the state.

N’Kiyah Galverth told FOX61, “I was just talking to my friend about it like we were kind of concerned about being here because like everybody is kind of traveling and you don’t know who is coming from where.”

It’s a conversation many are having at the Hartford Union Station especially with the coronavirus being confirmed in surrounding states like New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

People FOX61 spoke to say the concern of getting infected is growing.

Steven Williams said, “Not everyone washes their hands, so we need hand sanitizers and I think people should wash their hands clean every chance they get.”

Alexandra Rodriguez had a different opinion, she said, “Everyone alleged they’re prepared for this, but I don’t think anyone is prepared for it.”

The state’s department of transportation says they have already started preparing to combat potential contact with the coronavirus by cleaning the buses every day, overnight.

The DOT says they are paying extra attention to places where people could possibly come in contact with the virus such as handrails on buses.

Kevin Nursik who works with the DOT said, “Cleaning is not enough, disinfection is the key and that is part of this daily process and it’s not about general disinfection, it’s about paying attention to key areas where you are more than likely to have the virus.”

Even if you do touch surfaces that have been infected doctors suggest trying to avoid touching your face which would further spread the respiratory disease.

Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figueiredo advised, “A lot of the time we touch our face because we are coughing, we sneezed and after those things we used a tissue we throw it away and may forget to wash our hands... even throughout the day using hand sanitizer or washing your hands to make sure our hands are actually clean.”