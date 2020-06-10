Legendary performer Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

His son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed his father's death on Twitter.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Music legend Eddie Van Halen has died after a battle with throat cancer.

According to TMZ, which first broke the news, the Van Halen co-founder passed away Tuesday at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

Van Halen was 65.

His son, Wolf Van Halen, confirmed his father's death on Twitter.

"He was the best father I could ever ask for," Wolf wrote. "Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift."

Actress Valerie Bertinelli, Wolf's mother and Van Halen's ex-wife , responded to her son's tweet with broken hearts.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) October 6, 2020

Other celebrities have also reacted to the death of the rock legend, including KISS' Gene Simmons.

My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie! ...Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65 from Cancer https://t.co/gITtcndQVv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 6, 2020

In Rolling Stone's 2015 poll of 1000 greatest guitarists, Van Halen placed either, between Duane Allman and Chuck Berry, according to Variety.

