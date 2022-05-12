Two Connecticut students named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

The Connecticut scholars were Aditya Kabra from East Lyme High School and Maya Prafulla Shah Palanki from Conard High School.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Two Connecticut scholars and 161 high school seniors across the country were named the 58th class of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars.

United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the scholars who were recognized for their accomplishments in academics, their careers, the arts and technical education fields.

The Connecticut scholars were Aditya Kabra from East Lyme High School and Maya Prafulla Shah Palanki from Conard High School.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve," said Cardona. "Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America's future is bright."

Governor Ned Lamont also congratulated the two Connecticut students Thursday afternoon.

“Connecticut is home to some of the best schools in the nation, and that is due in large part to the incredible teachers and faculty we have in our state who dedicate themselves to providing our students with the highest-quality education possible,” Lamont said. “I offer my sincere congratulations to Aditya and Maya on this extraordinary national recognition. They represent some of the very best of Connecticut, and I applaud their perseverance and drive.”

Every year, the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars based on their academic success, technical and artistic excellence, school evaluations and commitment to community service and leadership.

The 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars are comprised of one young man and one young woman from each state.

The program was created in 1964 and has honored over 7,900 of the nation's top-performing students.

This summer the Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement with an online recognition program.

To see the complete list of U.S. Presidential Scholars click here.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

