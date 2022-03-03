Amazon announces partnerships with UConn, community college to fully fund tuition

New England Amazon employees will have access to education from five local partners and national online education, the company said.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Amazon announced Thursday that it is expanding career advancement opportunities for its employees by partnering with local colleges and universities.

Amazon, along with 140 national and local universities, will provide fully-funded college tuition to its hourly employees in the U.S., the company said.

Amazon said the Connecticut partners include UConn and Capital Community College. Additional partners in New England are based in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, these partners include Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester Community College, Ben Franklin Institute of Technology and Bristol Community College.

Amazon said the partnerships are part of the company's enhancements to Career Choice, a program designed to help employees grow their skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

Amazon is also partnering with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation, the company said, as well as Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT for English language proficiency training, and Outlier for college preparation courses.

Employees can take classes online, in-person at a local university, or on-site in one of the over 110 Career Choice classrooms located in fulfillment centers in 37 states.

Employees are eligible after 90 days of employment at Amazon.

