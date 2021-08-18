Back to school rally in Waterbury hands out supplies and vaccines

Families loaded up their backpacks with pens, pencils, and notebooks.

WATERBURY, Conn — Hundreds of people laced up their sneakers in Waterbury Wednesday to walk the paths of Fulton Park and collect some free school supplies to start the year. But there was also an extra incentive - getting vaccinated.

Families loaded up their backpacks with pens, pencils, and notebooks. But this year, perhaps the hottest and most essential back-to-school item is a COVID-19 vaccine. "I think it’s great," said Denechia Warren who attended with her young daughter. Tacoma Johnson is both a student and parent. He said, "A lot of this stuff that these guys do here is needed and it’s greatly appreciated."

Waterbury's Back to School Rally is an annual event but this is the first year that a pop-up vaccination clinic was held. The clinic is where we caught up with Kyla Council.

"I’m happy that I got it," she said. Kyla said she started to trust the science after her mom got the shot. She said these pop-up clinics that bring the vaccine to the community are a big deal.

"You know what it was it was just making the appointment. I didn’t want to do it. It was here, today," said Kayla. "So I said I might as well do it. I didn’t need an appointment. Didn’t need to call anybody I just signed my paperwork and that was it. So convenient, so easy."

School here in Waterbury school starts September 30th. The district has said only 24% of students eligible to get vaccinated have reported they have and they are currently working to collect vaccination data on their teachers and staff.

"Take precaution. Do what they are doing and everybody keep their mask on," said Johnson, who also says he’s not yet sold on the science. "I would rather see what’s going on after the process of people who took the shot. Seeing what happens to people."

Meanwhile, Lovelee Brown, who at 13 years old, just became old enough to get the shot said she would.

"Take it to be safe so that’s what I’m doing and if I’m heading back to school I’ll need to take it anyway," said Brown.

Governor Ned Lamont said he’s considering mandating the COVID vaccine for all teachers and staff and on Tuesday, he reinforced his existing executive order that says masks will be mandatory in school until at least Sept. 30th.

Waterbury’s School Superintendent and Sen. Richard Blumenthal also stopped by to talk with students and parents.

