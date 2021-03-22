Bradford students, teachers excited about return to full in-person learning

Students will return to classrooms in phases starting with the elementary school this week.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Students at Branford Public Schools started a phased return back to full in-person learning Monday morning.

Elementary students are making the move this week. Intermediate school students will make the transition the week of March 29, and high school students will make the transition the week of April 5.

Students and parents at Sliney Elementary were excited to make the return to full in-person learning.

“Now my teachers are going to be more focused on the classroom, not the keyboard,” said fourth-grader Duncan Montag.

“We’ve been waiting, and my kids have really missed being with all of their friends this year,” said Sliney Elementary PTA President Ashley Murphy.

The district said some health and safety measures will need to be adjusted to accommodate the increased student density in school buildings.

“The social distancing is no longer six feet. It’s down somewhere to probably two or three feet. We also have plastic partitions in each of the areas that the students learn. We also have tents here so that we can feed our children outside if they’d like,” said Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez.

The return to full in-person learning is coming earlier than the district’s original April 19 target date after parents pushed for a faster return and started a petition.

“They need to be back, and the prolonged waiting was just, there really wasn’t a need for that,” said Murphy.

A survey issued by the school district showed 58% of the parents and guardians who responded favored a return to full in-person learning by the end of March.

About 20% of staff members who responded favored a full return by the end of March. About 46% said the district should stick with a hybrid model until indicators improve.

“What we were really focused on is the public health metrics and knowing that it was never going to be a perfect time. Again, teachers being vaccinated. We’re seeing the metrics going down steadily,” said Hernandez.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.