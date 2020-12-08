CCSU bring some students back to campus, others will learn via hi-tech system

It was move-in day for some students at CCSU today. They’re getting a chance to drop their things off before they actually move in in a couple of weeks.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Central Connecticut State University is planning to allow some students on campus this semester, while others will learn from home.

About 35% of the student body at Central will be coming back to campus this fall.

“ We’re going to be high flex and online, that combination until the Wednesday before Thanksgiving after Thanksgiving Everything will move fully online, we will not have students back. But by then we should have a plan for the spring semester,” said Dr. Zulma Toro, President, CCSU.

In order to get some students back on campus, CCSU has made a major investment.

“ This is a $1.5 million investment we’ve made in classrooms, technology, and support for fall 2020,” said Dr. George Claffey, Chief Information Officer.

This high flex technology giving students who are learning at home a very similar experience to what they would be getting in the classroom. If a professor is writing on the board The camera follows them, if they’re showing a PowerPoint the camera follows them.

The university also making sure that all of its students have the necessary tools to complete the semester whether online or in the classroom.

“ We purchased 650 laptops, any student can go to financial aid they can fill out a form, they can get a laptop. We’ve got 150 Wi-Fi spots, we’ve also added high-speed Wi-Fi to a parking garage and two parking lots so if you’re a commuter student and you wanna place with high-quality Internet were able to help you out with that,” said Claffey.

With all of this new technology, one student told us he feels confident in the experience he’s going to be getting.