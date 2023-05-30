Educators call for 'visible solutions' to teacher shortages

The Connecticut Education Association said schools need to retain more workers and they’re asking for pay increases to help.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Teachers are warning the teacher shortage crisis across the state will get worse if legislators don't step in further.

The Connecticut Education Association said schools need to retain more workers and they’re asking for pay increases to help.

“Big problems require big, visible solutions,” said Kate Dias, the President of the CEA.

It’s been happening across Connecticut, with not enough teachers in schools, students are being sent home early, leaving their classrooms and learning behind.

“We would get an email the night before school is canceled for tomorrow. The kids would treat it like a snow day but that’s their education,” said Kristen Basiaga, a teacher and parent.

Some parents have seen around a dozen shortened school days and they fear the problem may get worse.

“It’s a trickle-down effect. What affects teachers affects my child and when my child is affected I’m really concerned,” said Ian Laurencin, a parent.

According to the CEA, there are around 1,300 vacancies for certified educators across the state. With a starting salary of around $48,000 a year, teachers said pay needs to increase to bring in more workers.

“This will impact every school in Connecticut if we fail to act,” said Dias.

Dias said even experienced teachers are feeling short-changed. They’re hoping to see funding included in the state budget directly applied to salaries and hero pay.

“What schools don’t open or don’t have the staff to open? We see that issue increasing,” said Dias.

Speaker of the House, Representative Matt Ritter said already in the education budget there’s an extra $150 million.

“It should be going to teachers and paraprofessionals into the classroom,” said Rep. Ritter.

But teachers said there needs to be a direct pipeline from the money to the teacher retention problem before time runs out.

“Having money towards schools is important but directing it in the right places matters,” said CEA Vice President, Joslyn DeLancey.

The legislative session is set to end next Wednesday, June 7.

