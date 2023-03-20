Community forum focused on education in New Haven

Low test scores, low attendance and low staffing levels were among some of the biggest concerns parents and educators shared.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Important conversations surrounding education and the students who are struggling at a forum at First Calvary Baptist Church in New Haven.

"84% of 3rd graders cannot read. 84% cannot do math. And nobody has explained to us what is this solution," said Rev. Boise Kimber, who hosted the event.

Educators sitting on a panel spoke to parents and community members Monday evening about how they can get involved in being a part of the solution by working together.

"We are supposed to be a team. Parents, students, and the teachers," said Darnell Goldson a member of the New Haven Board of Education.

"I know you're a parent and you know what's best for your child at home. But his strengths and weaknesses at school may be different," said Dr. Leroy Williams, a retired administrator.

"When I see statistics that 60% of our schools, our children are chronically absent," Goldson said. "How do we educate those kids if they're not sitting in the classroom. We have over 100 teacher vacancies. How can we educate kids if we don't have teachers?" he said.

This comes as the school district continues its search for the next superintendent of schools.

Three finalists who will interview for the position were announced Monday. They are, Viviana Conner, Dr. Warren Morgan, and Dr. Madeline Negrón. The interviews will take place the week of March 27th. A new superintendent is expected to be announced in April and that person will begin on July 1st.

Parents, teachers, administrators and more will also be a part of that decision.

