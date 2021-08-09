Connecticut College cancels campus activities, shifts to remote learning amid COVID-19 cases uptick

More than 50 students have tested positive for COVID-19.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Connecticut College has canceled its activities and shifted to remote classes after the school reported an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases among students.

The move comes after more than 50 students on campus tested positive for the virus. Indoor gatherings and sports practices have also been canceled.

In a letter to students on its website, college officials said they were shifting from Alert Level 1-Green to Alert Level 3-Orange. A testing center on campus is available for students and staff.

"We ask that everyone who does come to campus be rigorous in following protocols on mask-wearing," the letter said.

Officials said in the statement that temporary measures will require students to remain on campus and to wear masks at all times. The protocols will last about seven to 10 days while officials continue to closely monitor the campus health situation.

“The College was able to identify these positive cases because of our rigorous, twice-weekly testing program for students,” they added.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.