Connecticut Education Association says half-days due to heat demonstrate need for air conditioning in schools

CEA said the lack of air conditioning is a problem in many of the state's schools.

CONNECTICUT, USA — School districts around the state made the decision to have half-days this week due to the extreme heat. The heat and humidity making for uncomfortable conditions inside the classroom.

"Temperatures would get up to 95 degrees, 100 degrees, in the classroom. It was also incredibly humid and it was a very difficult learning environment. One that we really had to overcome," said Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association.

"It starts to become just lethargic and tired and that's not a good space to try and learn," said Dias.

CEA is pushing for federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to be used to address the issue. The organization said the COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the need for proper ventilation in schools and an influx in federal dollars from coronavirus relief, gives school districts the opportunity to act now.

"The great investment would be into things like air conditioning and air quality because that leaves your districts and your classrooms stronger, better, safer at the end of that three-year period," said Dias.

Others agree, saying schools in Connecticut are in need of an upgrade.

"It would help students learn better and provide a better experience for everyone I think," said Adrian Guzman of East Hartford.

"It's very important for the kids," said Janette Nieves. "Even us as grownups are uncomfortable, imagine the little kids in school all day," she said.

