Check your EBT cards: 7,500 Connecticut kids to receive one-time, back-to-school benefit

The one-time cash benefit will provide $55 to each of the eligible kids who are enrolled in the Temporary Family Assistance program.

HARTFORD, Conn — Thousands of school-aged children in Connecticut will receive a cash benefit from the Connecticut Dept. of Social Services over the weekend, just in time for back-to-school shopping.

The one-time cash benefit will provide $55 to each of the 7,500 eligible 5 to 17-year-old kids who were enrolled in the Temporary Family Assistance program in May 2023.

The payments will include 4-year-olds who turned 5 by May 31 and 17-year-olds who turned 18 by May 2.

The funding will be distributed to EBT cards on Saturday, Aug. 19, the day before Tax-Free Week starts. Tax-Free Week runs from Sunday, Aug. 20 to Saturday, Aug. 26.

Funding for this round of benefits came from a federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds distribution.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.