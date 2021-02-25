Connecticut leads nation in AP Exam scoring

According to a report by the College Board, Connecticut had 34.5% of its students in the 2020 class score a 3 or higher.

CONNECTICUT, USA — It has been well documented last year was a very difficult year for students. The terms remote learning class cohorting have become very familiar as everyone in the education system is trying to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The class of 2020 has shown regardless of the pandemic, they have still found a way to succeed in terms of the AP Exam.

According to a report by the College Board, Connecticut had 34.5% of its students in the 2020 class scored a 3 or higher. For context, the national average is 24.4%, which has risen by 8.2% over the past 10 years.

“Every student – no matter their family income or zip code – deserves access to an education that prepares them to lead successful careers,” Governor Lamont said. “The success we are seeing in Connecticut’s education system is credited to the amazing teachers, faculty, staff, volunteers, and parents who dedicate themselves to the next generation of students. These kinds of reports, which show our state leading the nation, have an impact on our overall economic competitiveness because we can show our business leaders who are looking to hire a workforce that this is the place they need to be.”

Florida, Massachusetts, California, and New York round out the top five in the country, while Louisiana and Mississippi bring up the rear.

Over the last ten years, Connecticut has seen an increase by 10 points for the percentage of graduates scoring a 3 or higher on the exam.