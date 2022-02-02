Connecticut parents speak out on expiring school mask mandate

Gov. Lamont's current executive order is set to expire on February 15.

HARTFORD, Conn — As Connecticut approaches the end of Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive powers, parents who oppose the school mask mandate are turning up the heat on state and local officials.

The school mask mandate has been one of the most controversial decisions of the COVID-19 pandemic. So much so, that a group of parents sued the state, claiming the mandate was unconstitutional.

A state court upheld the mandate and now there is an appeal before the state Supreme Court.

"Let’s just take their childhood away because that’s what we’re doing," said Lauren Rinaldi, a parent who opposes the mask mandate.

She was one of many speakers at the state Board of Education meeting in Hartford on Wednesday.

"School is a very unhealthy environment in my opinion," added Chari Norton.

Parents speaking out about the school mask mandate at the @EducateCT board meeting in Hartford. Gov. Lamont has hinted that the mask mandate may expire and shift to local control. @ceanews told me that puts teachers in the middle of a political volleyball. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/OedqsB91K2 — Matt Caron (@MattCaronTV) February 2, 2022

The hot topic was mask-wearing for students and staff, although it wasn't on the official meeting agenda.

"If a parent wants their child to wear a mask that is their choice and their right,” remarked Jamie Bailey of Seymour. “We are asking for the right to make choices for our children.”

In all, 37 people spoke for three minutes each, both for and against a mask mandate in schools. The state of Connecticut is approaching decision time.

"My executive powers in that space are coming up for a vote," Lamont explained.

That means the power will shift to the legislature. The governor’s current executive order expires on Feb 15. Lawmakers can codify it into law, let it expire, or shift the decision to the local level.

"The state expectation is the desired outcome,” said Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association, the state's largest teacher's union. “The local control makes it a political volleyball that my teachers are stuck in the middle of."

Mirroring community spread, COVID-19 cases in the schools across the state are falling but remain high. Mask advocates note that schools aren’t well ventilated, and students remain largely unvaccinated.

"As we look at statewide metrics improving people are optimistic that we will get to the point where this won’t be a necessary mitigation strategy in school but for right now it appears we are not there yet," said Patrice McCarthy, the deputy director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education.

FOX61 was the only station to get a reaction to parent concerns from the state Department of Education commissioner, Charlene Russel Tucker.

"We hear their concerns and we continue to provide as much support and information as possible,” she said. “As you know right now the governor’s orders are with the legislature for decision making."

FOX61 asked union leaders and the Boards of Education Association what would happen if the mask mandate is removed? Would they then advocate for remote learning? They said no. Their first priority is to keep kids in the classroom even if that means without masks.

