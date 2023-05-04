Conn. public schools to get more money for HVAC upgrades

In Connecticut, three in 20 children have asthma, which is above the national average.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WATERBURY, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced $56 million in grants for air filtration system upgrades in public schools Wednesday.

“We're an older state there's a lot of what you have to do to take care of people, upgrade what you got to make sure this is a place where people want to be,” Lamont said.

Asthma is the leading cause of absenteeism in the United States and in Connecticut, three in 20 children have asthma, which is above the national average.

“Building related illnesses is a very real thing,” said West Haven teacher Joanie Amato. “I would feel fatigued and have chronic sinus infections and other medical issues and now that I'm in a new building, I can tell you I notice a noticeable difference.”

Besides aging infrastructure, experts say climate and region play a big part.

“Connecticut is also the ninth wettest state in the nation and it's only going to continue to get worse with climate change,” Amato added.

State leaders hope an influx of money to upgrade air filtration systems will help.

“Children breathe air in schools all day long,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “This is their home away from home and it is our responsibility as a society to take care of them.”

Last year, Lamont created the HVAC Indoor Air Quality Grants Program for Public Schools, allocating $150 million total from state bond funding and federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

This $56 million is the first round of funding released through this program.

“Bad air in our schools not only costs money, it costs lives,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said.

Officials say this money will go toward installation of new systems, but also repair and proper training for staff.

“There are so many ways that this really, truly impacts the day-to-day survival of our schools and the appeal to bring that workforce in,” continued Kate Dias, president of the Connecticut Education Association.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.