Stonington school board reverses Columbus Day name change

“We need more community input before we make that call,” said Gordon Lord, a board member, at Thursday’s meeting.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut school board has reversed its district's decision to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day on the 2021-22 school calendar after hearing criticism about the move made back in June.

The Stonington Board of Education voted 3-2 last week to restore Columbus Day, at least for the time being, with some members arguing that a public hearing should be held before such a change is made.