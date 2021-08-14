x
Education

Stonington school board reverses Columbus Day name change

“We need more community input before we make that call,” said Gordon Lord, a board member, at Thursday’s meeting.
Credit: Stonington Public Schools
Detail from Stonington Public Schools calendar showing "Indigenous Peoples Day".

STONINGTON, Conn. — A Connecticut school board has reversed its district's decision to change Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day on the 2021-22 school calendar after hearing criticism about the move made back in June. 

The Stonington Board of Education voted 3-2 last week to restore Columbus Day, at least for the time being, with some members arguing that a public hearing should be held before such a change is made.

Changing the name of the holiday was among a list of revisions to the new school calendar. But there's been criticism from opponents and those claiming the school system teaches critical race theory.

