Lamont promises to address digital divide in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and state education officials say addressing the problems many poor and urban districts have had in getting students access to online learning will be a priority, even as they plan for reopening schools in the fall.
The Department of Education held a webinar Thursday to answer questions about reopening schools during the pandemic.
Districts are being asked to plan for scenarios including the full in-person reopening of schools, a combination of in-person and online learning and online learning only.
In Hartford, which has 14.7 students per teacher, the district serves many high-poverty communities and also brings in thousands of students from 60 other towns through school-choice programs. The superintendent there said last month the challenges associated with reopening are so severe, it may be time to come up with entirely new models for instruction.
Meanwhile, there been more than 47,000 confirmed cases and 4,348 COVID-associated deaths, an increase of five since Wednesday.