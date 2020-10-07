Lamont promises to address digital divide in schools

Districts are being asked to plan for scenarios including the full in-person reopening of schools, a combination of in-person and online learning and online learning

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and state education officials say addressing the problems many poor and urban districts have had in getting students access to online learning will be a priority, even as they plan for reopening schools in the fall.

The Department of Education held a webinar Thursday to answer questions about reopening schools during the pandemic.

Districts are being asked to plan for scenarios including the full in-person reopening of schools, a combination of in-person and online learning and online learning only.

In Hartford, which has 14.7 students per teacher, the district serves many high-poverty communities and also brings in thousands of students from 60 other towns through school-choice programs. The superintendent there said last month the challenges associated with reopening are so severe, it may be time to come up with entirely new models for instruction.