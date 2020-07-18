Connecticut State Department of Education releases FAQ for parents about the plan to reopen schools

Governor Lamont has said Connecticut is on track to reopen and send students back to school in September.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Connecticut plans to reopen schools and send students back in the fall, the Connecticut State Department of Education released a helpful tool for parents.

On Friday, the CSDE released a Frequently Asked Questions guide for parents, students, and staff to better understand the state's plan.

The 11-page guide covers a variety of topics ranging from school year attendance to size restrictions on cohorts to transportation questions.

Lamont spent a good portion of his press conference Thursday talking about education. He said he is confident the state will have a back to school plan ready to go that will allow children to return to the classroom safely come fall.

According to health officials, this fall could bring a resurgence of COVID-19 activity and if it does Lamont said Connecticut school districts will be ready to protect students, teachers, and staff.

“We’ve shared that [back to school plan] with public health professionals trying to get that point of view on how we’re doing and how I can convince parents and how I can convince teachers, everything we're doing, we’re putting their public health first,” Lamont said.

The CSDE said the FAQ will be updated as the department continues to work with public health and education partners to help safely reopen schools and provide education to students.

Read FAQ below: