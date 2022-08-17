CREC hosts backpack giveaway and block party

Volunteers passed out 1,200 free backpacks for kids in the Greater Hartford area.

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than one thousand kids will have new backpacks filled with school supplies after a back-to-school giveaway hosted by the Capitol Region Education Council, also known as CREC, in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday marks CREC's 8th annual Back to School Block Party.



“I got six grandbabies to raise. It helps, it helps a lot,” Lydia Martinez from Hartford said.

“There’s a lot of stress about going back to school and one thing we can take off the families table is give that child a backpack full of supplies, one less thing mom and dad have to worry about. Child feels ready and confident when they walk into school on that first day," CREC Executive Director Greg Florio said.

Community groups were also available to share local resources with families.

Attendees could get free COVID-19 test kits, hand sanitizer and soap as kids prepare to head back to the classroom.



“I’ve grew up all my life here and it’s really good to see people come out again in the community for a good cause, especially when it comes to kids," said Michael Snow from Hartford.

This is CREC's first year back fully in person after pandemic modifications to the event.

“After two years of doing a drive-thru, you can see everyone is ready to come out and be in person," CREC Director of Communications Aura Alvarado said.

The first day of class for CREC schools is August 31st.

“I think it helps to get ready to see everybody in person. We had two long years of too much distance and kids are ready for it," Martinez said.

