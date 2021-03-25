CSCU system to hold the line on tuition and fees

12 community colleges, four state universities, and Charter Oak State College will not see an increase

HARTFORD, Conn. — Students at the 17 schools that make up the Connecticut State Colleges and University system will be spared a rate increase after a vote Thursday by the Board of Regents.

The Board of Regents voted tuition and most mandatory fees will remain flat for the 17 Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) institutions, including the 12 community colleges, four state universities, and Charter Oak State College (COSC) for the 2021-22 academic year.

“The Board of Regents, recognizing that we cannot ask our students and their families to shoulder a greater share of the burden during these difficult times, made the wise but difficult decision to freeze tuition and most fees for the upcoming academic year," CSCU Interim President Dr. Jane Gates said. "The institutions within the Connecticut State College and University system are the most affordable, accessible options to get a great education – and we intend to keep it that way.”

BOR Chair Matt Fleury the schools still face rough going in the near future. The community college merger could be blocked or reversed; State funding could be reduced; Labor costs could go up. Labor accounts for 85% of CSCU's $1.5 billion expenses. And lastly, the impact of the pandemic could linger.

"These are the ideals behind everything the Board of Regents has been doing and continues to do. We seek partnership with our talented faculty and staff and our political leadership to place students at the center of all these determinations,” Fleury said.

The full details of the tuition freeze can be found on page 180 of the BOR’s agenda packet.

