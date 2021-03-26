CT to invest $210M in federal funds to child care programs impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

Gov. Lamont made the announcement during a Friday visit from Vice President Kamala Harris at the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was announced on Friday that Connecticut will be investing some $210 million in COVID-19 relief funds to support childhood programs across the state impacted by the pandemic.

The announcement was made during Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to the Boys & Girls Club of New Haven. The vice president was visiting childcaring facilities in New Haven as well as West Haven.

Lamont said in order to rebuild Connecticut's economy, child care providers will need support.

“The strength of our state is dependent upon the strength of our early childhood programs, not only because they provide critical support for development of the youngest people in our communities who will lead the next generation of our economy, but they also support those who are currently in our workforce and need these services so they can go to work or receive career training opportunities that can lead them to even better jobs,” he said. “If we want to grow our economy and help families return to work, we need to support child care providers."

He continued: "This is a major investment in these services at a time when this support is so desperately needed. I especially want to thank Connecticut’s Congressional delegation for championing child care funding in federal legislation and ensuring these resources were quickly delivered to the state.”

I appreciate @VP Harris for taking time out of her schedule to meet with us at the Boys & Girls Club in #NewHaven.



The #AmericanRescuePlan means relief for families, small businesses, and state & local gov’t. It’s a critical step for the nation in our recovery from the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/U9JDj4J8JN — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 26, 2021

The plan will include expanding access and a two-year, $50 million investment to pay for child care through the state's Care 4 Kids program. A total of $120 million will be used for operational grants for struggling child care businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor's office added the plan also invest $26 million over two years in "high-quality child care programs that will pay substantially higher market rates to programs that are accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children and the National Association for Family Child Care"

“This is a historic day for children and families in Connecticut,” Connecticut Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said. “Advocates and families have been asking for more accessible child care for decades. Grants will preserve child care infrastructure, child care subsidies will help parents enrolled in workforce training and education, and Connecticut’s child care subsidy program will make significant investments in high-quality child care programs.”

Lamont said the plans announced Friday are only the first phase of child support using federal relief funds.

Connecticut received $70 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and $267 million more in American Rescue Plan funds.

