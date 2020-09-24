Dalio Foundation being sued by the former head of partnership

FOX61 has learned Dalio Philanthropies is now being sued by the former head of that partnership.

CONNECTICUT, USA — More trouble for the Dalio Foundation and the private-public partnership it had with the state of Connecticut to enhance education.

FOX61 has learned Dalio Philanthropies is now being sued by the former head of that partnership.

Mary Anne Schmitt-Carey is accusing the philanthropy of character defamation and breach of contract and is seeking at least $2.5 million.

The partnership was disbanded in May amid charges of mismanagement.

It was originally launched to invest $200 million in struggling Connecticut school districts.

FOX61 reached out to Dalio Philanthropies but have not heard back.