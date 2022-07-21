Deadline to apply for free community college extended to August 15

Program is open to first time college students attending community college in state

HARTFORD, Conn. — A program to provide free college to students who meet the criteria has had the application deadline extended.

First-time college students applying to the 12 Connecticut community colleges for Fall 2022 now have until August 15 to enroll full- or part-time and receive free tuition.

“This is a generous opportunity that isn’t limited by age, what you choose to study or household income,” said CT State President John Maduko, M.D. “It sounds too good to be true, but this is real and we want everyone to take advantage as a cost-effective way to attend college and boost career prospects.”

Prospective students need to apply at one of the 12 community colleges at ct.edu/apply and complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA at FAFSA.gov. Connecticut residents who have never attended college before, obtained a CT high school diploma or GED and who register for at least six credits will automatically be eligible for free tuition through PACT: Pledge to Advance CT. PACT is an option even if no other financial aid is awarded, as long as funds remain available.

PACT Eligibility at a Glance:

Be a graduate of a public or private Connecticut high school (GED and homeschooled students qualify)

Be a first-time college student (those who participated in dual enrollment programs or A.P. classes while in high school remain eligible)

Fill out a FAFSA form and accept all awards

Enroll in six credits or more at any CT community college

Already, close to 6,000 students have received free tuition using PACT. To learn more visit www.ct.edu/pact. Fall credit classes begin August 29.

Many degree options offer transfer to the four Connecticut state universities and Charter Oak State College. These credits can also be transferred to other public and private schools in Connecticut and throughout the United States.

