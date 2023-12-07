Early Childhood Program in New Haven expanding with help from state, federal government

LULAC Head Start, Inc. found a new location on Haven St. in Fair Haven, but they needed help to fund the build.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For 40 years, LULAC Head Start, Inc. has been a community leader in early childhood education.

“We serve providing high quality childcare services for families most in need of access to affordable childcare,” said Dr. Mikyle Byrd-Vaughn, the Executive Director for LULAC Head Start, Inc. “To make sure that children have the tools they need, the environment they need to flourish, and set them up for success in kindergarten.”

For 36 years, that care took place at their location in Fair Haven on James St. But, in 2019, they realized they were beginning to outgrow the space.

“It became beyond repair,” said Dr. Byrd-Vaughn.

So, LULAC leaders got a grant from the federal government to find and build a new location to serve the 100 families they had been caring for. It was for $2 million, which helped them start construction.

“And in 2019, that would have been enough,” Dr. Byrd-Vaughn said. “And then construction halted in 2020, and by the time we put in bid and really put pen to paper as to what this was going to cost, the price skyrocketed to $4 million.”

That’s when the state stepped in. On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont and other state leaders announced $2 million to help LULAC finish what they started.

“It’s about giving these kids the very best head start. It’s about allowing mom and dad to you know, get back to work and be sure that their kid is being well taken care of in an environment that they can really count upon,” Gov. Lamont said.

LULAC provides more than just a place for kids to stay for the day. They focus on families at or below the poverty level, offering on-site screenings, dental screenings, social-emotional help for the kids, and more.

By the end of construction, Dr. Byrd-Vaughn said they’ll be able to do even more, adding resource centers for families, developing a teachers’ lab, and more. A vital change, Dr. Byrd-Vaughn said, now that kids need more help.

“Prior to the pandemic, 15% of our children had either suspected or diagnosed special needs. We’re almost at 40% now from the pandemic,” Dr. Byrd-Vaughn said.

As of now, construction at the Haven St. site happens on the weekends and during breaks. Those involved say they hope it’ll be ready to go by the end of this year.

“It is the context of supporting them, nurturing them, and preparing them for lifelong success. We say kindergarten, but kindergarten really is the setup for the rest of their lives,” Dr. Byrd-Vaughn said.

