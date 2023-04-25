'It’s unacceptable' | East Hampton packs town council meeting after nearly $800K in school budget cuts

Several teacher positions are on the line if the budget were to be passed.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — East Hampton schools could soon see nearly $800,000 in budget cuts, leaving some teachers with their jobs on the line.

"To be told that we’re just gonna cut $800,000 and get rid of the people? That’s how a school works. You can’t. I don’t know what they were thinking and I don’t know how," said Barbara Dupuis, a kindergarten teacher.

Dozens of people filled a town council meeting Tuesday evening, speaking out against those cuts.

"Our teachers care and if you do too you will not approve these budget cuts," said one resident.

"It’s unacceptable to cut the budget and let these teachers go," another resident said.

East Hampton schools superintendent Paul Smith, said the budget the board of education presented did ask for more money but accounted for rising costs.

Instead, the town’s board of finance proposed $792,000 in cuts.

"I feel it’s my responsibility to advocate for the children and I feel like I presented a very responsible budget," Smith said.

Teachers, parents, and students shared several concerns about what these cuts would mean.

"We already don’t have room in our classrooms as it is, if anything we need more teachers not less," Noelle Lavender of East Hampton said.

"In a time when there are so many more demands, mental health crisis, we need as many teachers as we can get I mean teachers should not be cut at this point," said Kelly Snyder a kindergarten teacher.

Their hope was that the town council would send the budget back to the board of finance to make changes to its proposal.

"I have sat on this town council for 10 years and I have never seen this many people," said town councilman Kevin Reich.

However, the council did end up voting against that. Nothing is final though, the town council chairman said discussions over the budget will continue and changes can still be made.

