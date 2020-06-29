The Real Story: Dr. Miguel Cardona, Education Cmsr.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parents, teachers, boards of education, and tens of thousands of students are wondering what the new school year will be like. Aisha Mbowe talks with Cmsr. Cardona about the plans as they stand now.

He says distance learning was appreciated, but is no substitute for in-person teaching, However, officials are planning for a possible 'hybrid' system of distance and classroom learning, or switching back to distance learning if Connecticut's pandemic numbers change directions. He also talks addressing the digital divide, and creating plans for special needs students.