x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

education

The Real Story: Dr. Miguel Cardona, Education Cmsr.

The state's Education Commissioner discusses plans to reopen Connecticut's schools in the fall

HARTFORD, Conn. — Parents, teachers, boards of education, and tens of thousands of students are wondering what the new school year will be like. Aisha Mbowe talks with Cmsr. Cardona about the plans as they stand now.
He says distance learning was appreciated, but is no substitute for in-person teaching, However, officials are planning for a possible 'hybrid' system of distance and classroom learning, or switching back to distance learning if Connecticut's pandemic numbers change directions. He also talks addressing the digital divide, and creating plans for special needs students. 

RELATED: More details on back to school plan expected on Monday

RELATED: Hartford schools prepare to reopen for fall

RELATED: Connecticut sees lowest COVID-19 infection rate since start of pandemic; hospitalizations increase for first time since May 24

RELATED: Back to School | Connecticut releases framework for students to return to school in fall