Excitement building in Meriden for First Lady, Education Secretary visit

Dr. Biden and Dr. Cardona are set to visit Benjamin Franklin Elementary school.

MERIDEN, Conn. — The people of Meriden are buzzing with excitement, getting ready to welcome First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, and new U.S. Education Secretary and Meriden native, Dr. Miguel Cardona.

A sign welcoming the two of them hangs outside of Gallery 53 in the city.

"We wanted to just shout it loud and clear that we're really proud of him and who else would bring Jill Biden here than Dr. Cardona," said Sandy Goodyear, director at the gallery.

Many of the volunteers at the gallery are educators themselves, and Goodyear, worked with Cardona.

"He has like so much enthusiasm, he was wonderful to work with," she said.

From a Meriden public schools student to a teacher, administrator, and eventually the state's education commissioner, Cardona has dedicated his life to education.

It's something he has in common with Dr. Biden.

"She's an educator, this is really important to Miguel. Really important to all of us educators. This is a really important time to really focus on education," said Goodyear.

Dr. Biden and Dr. Cardona are set to visit Benjamin Franklin Elementary school. Those who know the school, say it's a great representation of all Connecticut schools.

"It's a great school. Really diverse, which is I think what Meriden is all about. And I think our country too," said Goodyear.

Nicole Caponera's children attend the school. While they are too young to fully grasp the significance of the First Lady stopping by, she is certainly excited for them.

"I think it's going to be great for them to see her and meet her and I think it'll be definitely cool and something they'll never get to experience again," she said.

Back at Gallery 53, the excitement for the visit and the pride for Cardona is evident.

They sell mugs with a message from his nomination speech when Cardona said, "I, being bilingual and bicultural, am as American as apple pie and rice and beans."

"I mean anyone in regards to your culture and how you can be part of the USA and still be true to your roots where your family comes from," said Diana Alicea, Cardona's cousin and one of the creators of the mugs. Alongside her friend Cathy Martorella, they sell the mugs to raise money for the Meriden Puerto Rican Festival Committee Scholarship Fund. They're selling not just here in our state, but all over the country. Though there is nothing quite like the pride those from Meriden feel.

"We have a family member that's in the White House. Like that's you know a member of the team. And so that's just so great we're so happy for him," said Alicea.

"Meriden is proud. They are very proud of their hometown boy that has come up," said Martorella.

Dr. Cardona and the First Lady's visit is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

